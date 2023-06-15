Currently the manga of Dragon Ball Super is on the right track, since a transitional arc has ended not long ago to move on to events based on the most recent film in the franchise, superhero. The same that supposes a considerable timeskip of events after having defeated one of the strongest rivals known as Gas.

Now, we have had a new advance of chapter 94 of this constantly updated series, thus having the return of a character who already wanted to have growth. Bread. And it is that during this film you can see him of a preschool age, and that at the same time it is established that he is already training martial arts thanks to Piccolo.

Here the preview:

#DragonBallSuper Manga Ch94 “Awaken, Son Gohan!” Draft Pages [ENG] The official chapter comes out on June 20.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/MPuvbbvDYF — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) June 14, 2023

It is worth saying that at this time there is no way to predict if the animated part of the manga will return at some point, since Toei He finished making the production with the tournament of power. Fans think that they will wait until a considerable advance in the print part, all to have a few years of airing weekly episodes.

As of now, the return of the anime has not been confirmed and there are no more movies on the way either.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: One of the products that is also expected is the next video game, the same of which nothing has been shown. However, news is expected at EVO 2023.