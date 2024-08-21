Ciudad Juarez.- The candidates for the national leadership of the National Action Party (PAN) will seek at least 1,500 signatures in Chihuahua to obtain their registration in the internal process of renewing the national Presidency of that party.

Yesterday, the PAN launched the call for the election of the President, General Secretary and members of the National Executive Committee for the period 2024-2027.

The period for collecting signatures begins the day after the call for applications is published (today) and ends on September 17, while the campaign period runs from September 26 to November 9.

One of the requirements is that candidates must present 10 percent of signatures of support from members of the Nominal List of Voters, which corresponds to 30,298 signatures, of which there may not be more than five percent in each state of the country.

The document, issued by the National Organizing Committee, establishes that the election will be by direct, free and secret vote of the militants and those who have been members for at least 12 months and appear on the Final Nominal List of Voters will vote.

The Preliminary Nominal List will be published starting August 20 on the physical and electronic platforms of the Commission and on the official PAN portal and may be requested by candidates to collect signatures, while the final Nominal List will be published on September 25.

The call also includes a mandatory debate between the candidates, which will take place in October.

The call indicates that, in the event that one or more female activists decide to participate as candidates for the Presidency of the National Executive Committee and none of them reaches the threshold of required signatures, registration to participate in said election as a candidate will be granted to the woman who obtains the highest percentage of signatures.

On election day, November 10, around 1,600 polling stations are expected to be set up across the country. (Pavel Juárez)