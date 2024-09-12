The National Permanent Commission of National Action Party (PAN) announced that will challenge the recent reform to the Judicial Branch before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN)approved in the Senate of the Republic.

The PAN leadership described the reform as “regressive and destructive,” arguing that it violates the fundamental principles of judicial independence and negatively affects the administration of justice in Mexico.

In a highly significant political move, the PAN also decided to expel Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, former governor of Veracruz; Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, his son and former mayor; and the local deputy of Oaxaca, Natividad Díaz, who were accused of having voted in favor of the reform along with Morena and its allies.

The vote of these figures was seen as a betrayal within the party, contributing to the qualified majority that allowed the approval of the project.

On his social media, the national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés, pointed out that, in a session of the National Permanent Commission, that party decided to challenge before the SCJN the process of the destructive judicial reform approved by the Morena regime.

“But we should also begin the process of expelling those who betrayed the country with their vote: Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez and Natividad Díaz,” he noted.

Defects in the legislative process



The PAN argues that the procedure for approving the reform of the Judicial Branch was riddled with irregularities that merit a thorough review by the SCJN.

Among the main allegations, the party highlighted the violation of the suspension of protection measures issued by at least two federal courts, which prevented discussion and voting on the reform.

In addition, criticism was levelled at the lack of opportunity for the new legislatures to open discussion forums that would allow for an in-depth analysis of the reform, as well as the irregular changes of venues in both Chambers of the Congress of the Union, which generated uncertainty in the voting process.

The reform, which profoundly modifies the structure and functioning of the Judiciary, was also pointed out for including elements that could configure it as an electoral reform.

The PAN warns that the creation of electoral processes for the appointment of judges and magistrates, conducted by an electoral body, changes the rules of the game, which could have serious consequences for the impartiality of the judicial system.

The reform also extends the terms of the magistrates of the Superior Court until 2027 and modifies the temporality of their positions.

Legal instruments for challenge



The PAN announced that it will use various legal instruments to stop the implementation of the reform. Among the legal strategies, it contemplates the action of unconstitutionality, which questions the flaws in the legislative procedure, as well as amparo trials to protect the rights of legislators who did not have sufficient time to analyze the scope and consequences of the ruling.

The party will also present constitutional controversies, considering that the reform violates principles established in the Mexican Constitution.

The national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés Mendoza, has been emphatic in stating that his party will fight to the last legal instance to stop this reform, which he considers a setback for the country and a threat to judicial independence.

Cortés called on parliamentary groups in local congresses not to be pressured or co-opted, and to vote against the reform when it is discussed in their respective states.

Expulsion of key figures from the PAN

The decision to expel Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, his son Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, and Oaxacan deputy Natividad Díaz was announced after an internal PAN session in which their conduct during the voting process of the reform was analyzed.

The Yunes, considered relevant figures within the party, broke with the official line of the PAN by supporting the reform together with Morena and its allies, which was considered a betrayal.

Marko Cortés stressed that the expulsion decisions were made based on the principles of the party and that these actions are an example of the consequences for those who act against the interests and values ​​of the PAN.

According to the PAN leader, these former members chose to prioritize their personal interests instead of defending the party’s ideals and protecting the rights of Mexicans.