The former mayor and former senator Francisco Lopez Britoremember the conditions in which it began BREAD in Los Mochis, with just a handful of militants and holding sessions in small borrowed or rented buildings, now after the defeat suffered by the opposition alliance in the past choiceis located in difficult conditionsalmost similar in that they practically have to restart from scratch.

Several speakers acknowledged this yesterday at the presentation ceremony for the candidacy of Wendy Barajas that seeks the state leadership of the partyincluding the former mayor and current national councilor, Zenen Xochihuarecognizes that PAN “needs an oxygen tank”it needs to be renewed to face the tax government.”

“We don’t have it easy,” says Wendy herself, the challenge is to restructure, work on many areas, increase the number of young people, recognize what is not right. Although everyone assures that the BREAD It is the best match and they admit that they were crushed but because it was a state election.

Wendy is from Mazatlan and is touring the state in search of support for the election to be held on November 10. He already has 1,500 signatures of support to register his candidacy. From here, he has Jacob Pérez, the party leader, as his candidate for general secretary, and will face Vanessa Sánchez from Culiacán, who is the other candidate for the leadership.

Bets are placed.

Medley. At the sanctuary of the Sacred Heart, yesterday morning in Culiacan a was carried out mass to remember the Former rector of the UAS and leader of the PAS, Héctor Melesio Cuénwhen fulfilled two months after his murder.

They were in the front row the former rectors from the university: Jesus Madueña and Antonio Corrales BurgueñoThey also prayed for peace and tranquility to return to Sinaloa.

BULLDOZER. Immediately, Brunette set in motion the “steamroller“Nationally, after yesterday morning in the Senate HE approved the reform so that the National Guard passes to the SEDENAthe State congresses began to meet and approve it so that they become constitutional reform.

Tabasco was the first state congress to ratify the reform, followed by Zacatecas and Mexico City.

SENATORS. By the way, the two Morena senators from Sinaloa: Enrique Inzunza and Imelda Castro have played leading roles in the Senate. Imelda accompanies parliamentary leader Gerardo Fernández Noroña on the platform and helps him deal with the opposition’s attacks, while Enrique went up to the platform yesterday to argue the articles on which the initiative for the actions of the National Guard and the national security strategy are based.

DENIED. Here in Los Mochis, Mayor Gerardo Vargas, came out to deny the president of CANACO, Victor Damm, and denied that there is a food shortage due to the violence, while in Culiacan, the Secretary of Economy, Javier Gaxiola, also dismissed the statements of the business sector, and says that it is false that investments are being lost due to the violence, that only some meetings have been postponed. It is dawning on us that things are becoming clearer.

“The challenge is to restructure the PAN”: Wendy Barajas.

More from the same author: