Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Officials of the Government of the State of Sinaloa “We have them well watched” to detect any illegal promotion of the revocation of the mandate and the image of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, affirmed the secretary general of the BREADLuis Ángel Guatimea, confirming that this political institute presented this March 29 a complaint against the governor Ruben Rocha Moyathe General Secretary of Government, Enrique Inzunza Cázarez and the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros.

The PAN has been characterized by its defense of democracy, and the position that the PAN members are not going to allow Morena and any government official to continue violating the electoral law was ratified.

In Sinaloa, complaints were filed about the placement of billboards, fences, delivery of advertising that is in the streets, presence of brigades promoting the vote, which were processed by the INE and a resolution is awaited.

Regarding the pronouncements in favor of public servants in favor of the revocation of AMLO’s mandate and image, he stated that state government officials will not be allowed to violate the electoral law, and therefore, until now They take three denounced officials.