He National Action Party (PAN) has launched a call to renew the three councilors and the presidency of the National Electoral Institute (INE), and has made a call for the best profiles to register before Thursday, February 23.

The PAN leadership warned that if the partisan candidates of the President of the Republic and Morena are proposed in the quintets, as happened in the National Human Rights Commission, the PAN and the legislative coalition Va por México will jointly reject the applicants.

The national leader of the party, Marko Cortes Mendozahas pointed out that the INE renewal process must have the best profiles so that there are no pretexts in the Technical Evaluation Committee and four high-level quintets are proposed to the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies.

Cortés has demanded that the Technical Evaluation Committee conduct itself with a high vision, professionalism, transparency and impartiality in the three stages of the process that correspond to it: registration of applicants, evaluation and selection of quintets.

Besides, has requested that the appointment of the new members of the INE be carried out in accordance with the highest standards of democracyto guarantee the independence of the electoral body, the fairness of the election system and respect for the rights of citizens.

The leader of the PAN has warned that, if the best profiles are not presented and are proposed in the quintets of partisan candidates of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Morena, Acción Nacional and the legislative coalition Va por México will jointly reject the applicants.

The vote will be by qualified majority and the vote of the deputies of the Va por México coalition, which together add up to 200 and have agreed to vote en bloc, will be decisive, he warned.

Cortés has indicated that the election of the INE directors is one of the most important commitments of the current legislature and has urged civil society to be very vigilant of the process, which must be public and transparent in all its stages.

National Action has called for the Organization of American States (OAS) to observe and follow up on the appointment of the four substitutions in the INE, since it depends on guaranteeing a fair election in 2024 with credible results.

Candidates for INE directors

Applicants to occupy one of the four counselor positions of the General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) can register from last Thursday until February 23.

The Technical Committee appointed by the Political Coordination Board of the Chamber of Deputies assured that it will promote that, when receiving applicants, the principles of certainty, impartiality, independence, legality, maximum publicity, objectivity and professionalism that govern the function are guaranteed. electoral.

The Chamber of Deputies informed that once the registration stage of the applicants is concluded, the General Secretariat will deliver to the Technical Committee, no later than February 24, the pages and documentation of the applicants; This concludes the first stage of the process.