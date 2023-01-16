Mexico.- The alliance Va por México, with PRI, PAN and PRD, has taken a step forward with electoral agreements. The announcement that they will go together in the 2023 and 2024 elections draws attention after last year, the parties had a break in the media due to disagreements of political ideals.

Now, the PAN is the most benefited of that reunion, according to analysts. National Action will choose the presidential candidate that competes with the official AMLO corcholatas.

Political power

The parties also announced that the PAN will elect the candidate for the Head of Government of Mexico City, while the PRI will elect the candidates for governors in the State of Mexico and Coahuila in 2023.

“The greatest beneficiary, of course, is the National Action Party, it would be the second presidential process with which, despite the fact that there is a coalition of different parties, it has the baton to nominate the presidential candidate, as was Ricardo Anaya in 2018 ”, pointed out the specialist in political processes Juan Pablo Navarrete.

In an interview for Debate, he added that although The PRI opted to maintain two states, ends up losing the presidential election, something that historically did not happen.

PRI

The UAM academic also considered that there are two reasons why the PRI did not win the presidential election. One reason, he analyzed, is that the PAN currently has greater political force, with more legislators and governors; and another, due to the very beaten management of Alejandro Moreno, president of the PRI, due to the facts that have been imputed to him in the audios of the governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores.

Despite the fact that the PAN is in an important position towards 2024, the analyst and columnist Tomás Chávez added that it is difficult for the candidate chosen by that party to win; the above, noting that They don’t have the right character yet. Despite this, he mentioned possible figures such as Senator Lilly Téllez or former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya.

bottle caps

Roberto Soltero, a political analyst, added another PAN character and opined that Santiago Creel Miranda, who is a current federal deputy, president of the Chamber of Deputies and former Secretary of the Interior, is practically perceived as a stronger candidate.

“In this part of the definition, Morena is already very advanced. In this sense, the PRI, PAN, PRD coalition does not see a figure that could be highly competitive,” added Juan Pablo Navarrete.

Although he announced Va por México, he seems to be united, when the PRD was left with nothing, its leader Jesús Zambrano has already spoken out against it.

In this regard, Roberto Soltero pointed out that Jesús Zambrano has expressed that the candidacies should not be a distribution of quotas, but should arise from a participation from the citizenry, that they decide. “Obviously the PRD was excluded from this great decision and Alejandro Moreno, together with his general secretary, Rubén Ignacio Moreira Valdez, have a hand in what is the State of Mexico and Coahuila,” he opined.

Citizen movement

But where is Citizen Movement? Although Navarrete pointed out that anything can happen in politics, he considered that the door is closed by the orange party.

“I don’t see that Movimiento Ciudadano is very interested in joining because individually I think they could put up an interesting fight,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chávez said that in the remaining period there are still possibilities for the party led by Dante Delgado to join Va por México, although they would impose their candidates, such as Luis Donaldo Colosio Riojas. He added that the four parties, with a fresh, promotable candidate, would indeed have the chances of giving Morena the battle.

To understand…

The PAN comes out on top in the polls

Roxana Rubio, president of the State Steering Committee of the PAN in Sinaloa and National Councilor for that party, indicated that the internal structure of the PAN agreed with the resumption of the Va por México alliance in the next elections. She also indicated that a nationwide survey was carried out where the PAN came out ahead of the PRI and PRD, which gave her the opportunity to choose the presidential candidate in 2024.

Open doors. “With this, the PAN is guaranteeing that all interested parties can participate, whether or not they have a party affiliation. The door is left open to citizens, as long as they agree, live, and feel the principles and doctrines of the PAN”, he clarified. Rubio indicated that the PAN does have figures for the presidency, however, he pointed out that the first thing is to strengthen themselves as parties and strengthen the structures. He even launched that unlike other parties, the PAN is not violating the law, since it is not yet time to nominate anyone, he said.