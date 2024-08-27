Mexico City.- The National Action Party (PAN) has appointed women, for now, to lead the party’s benches in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

In the case of the Senate, the responsibility will fall on Guadalupe Murguía, who served as Secretary of Government of Querétaro and will be the first woman to lead the PAN bench in the upper house.

In the Chamber of Deputies, the coordinator will be Noemí Luna from Zacatecas, who was re-elected as a federal legislator. However, within the National Action Party, it is considered that these appointments are temporary, since it will be up to the new leader of the party, who will be elected on November 10, to appoint the coordinators of their benches.

“The election is on November 10 and according to the statutes, it is up to the new leader to appoint the parliamentary coordinators,” said a party source.

Meeting in Querétaro, PAN legislators signed a commitment to the citizens to defend the institutions that have given meaning and life to the Republic, and to remain united and loyal under any circumstances. In her message, Senator Lupita Murguía, reported that she will have the support of Enrique Vargas del Villar, as vice-coordinator of the bench and guaranteed that the PAN will be the Opposition. “We offer to listen, but we demand to be heard, in this legislative period we say no to the reforms of the Judicial Branch,” she anticipated. The PAN bench in the Senate will be made up of 11 women and 11 men; while in San Lázaro they will have 72 seats. The next coordinator of the PAN deputies, Noemí Luna, offered consistency to respond to the voters who elected them to react to the presidential initiatives and work with their own legislative agenda. In her case, she will have the support of deputy Elías Lixa. “We will be a firm, critical Opposition that will not give in to the authoritarian attempts of a power that is trying to put an end to the model of the country that we currently know,” he said.