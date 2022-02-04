To commemorate five years of the promulgation of the Political Constitution of Mexico City, the BREAD at Mexico City Congress He proposed summoning Daniel Quintero Chávez, head of the Patrimonial and Economic Intelligence Unit (SSRU) for the investigation of five opposition mayors.

Likewise, in the proposal for a point of agreement, the coordinator of the PAN caucus in the CDMX Congress, Christian Von Roehrich, proposes to call the heads of the Administration and Finance Secretariat of the capital, Light Elena Gonzalez; and that of the Fiscal Attorney, Salvador Juarez Garcia, so that with that of the IUPE they detail the existing investigations against the members of the Union of Mayors of Mexico City (UNACDMX).

This, because it highlighted that the SSRU, not being a ministerial authority or an Investigative Police (POI), cannot investigate motu proprio, while until now it is not known who requested the alleged investigation in banks of the country about the accounts and addresses of the mayors of Alvaro Obregon, Benito Juarez, Cuauhtemoc, Coyoacan Y Miguel Hidalgo.

Similarly, that of the blue and white lashed out that since June, when Morena lost eight demarcations in CDMX, the local administration has used the legal, legislative and political apparatus to promote the image of the head of government claudia sheinbaum towards the presidential candidacy, while punishing the opposition mayors with an increase in charges and taxes, as well as the investigation of those of the UNACDMX.

It is not the only call to appear

While, along with this point of agreement, the deputy Ernesto Alarcon Jimenez, of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) presented a point of agreement to summon the head of the Water System of Mexico City (Sacmex) to inform the CDMX Congress about the 35% increase in water rates in 165 neighborhoods located only in UNACDMX demarcations.

This, after this increase was published on January 19 in the Official Gazette of Mexico City, in addition to the 8% increase in rates throughout CDMX due to inflationary adjustment.

While neither Sacmex nor the capital government have detailed the reason for the increase in these locations, arguing only that they would have exceeded the supply limit during three quarters of 2021.