Mexico City.– Hoping that Morena will incorporate it into the ruling that will be discussed next week, the National Action Party presented a proposal for reform to the Judicial Branch that would remove the power of the President of the Republic to propose candidates for ministers.

The proposal also includes a scheme to modify the composition of the Federal Judicial Council.

“And this is where we send the message to the federal government: do we want people to participate in the judicial process? So, that people can vote and it is a mixed body and that the Federal Judicial Council has four members from the Judicial Branch and three who are elected by popular vote so that in this way the reviewing body of judges and magistrates is integrated,” said the national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés. Accompanied by deputies and senators, the leader detailed the proposal in a press conference.

Cortés explained that the National Action Party is in favor of the head of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) being elected by “popular vote.”

“And here we challenge President López Obrador: we propose that the head of the CNDH be elected by popular vote. That the defender of human rights be elected by popular vote of all Mexicans. Let the people decide who will be the head of defending and watching over the human rights of all Mexicans,” he said. Cortés said that the PAN requested that the proposal be discussed in the Constitutional Affairs Committee and then in the Plenary “and then it will be confirmed who is really proposing it best for the justice system in Mexico.”