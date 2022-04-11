An official of the National Action Party (BREAD) of the mayor’s office Miguel Hidalgoin Mexico City was arrested, after being identified as responsible for the theft of tickets for the day of query for revocation of the mandate of the Republic President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The mayor of Miguel Hidalgo, Mauricio Tabereported on the officer’s arrest of the mayor’s office and reported that he had already been released after not existing evidence against him.

He also explained that it was a colleague public serverwhich was credited as box representative to take care of the elections, held last Sunday, April 10.

He stated that the accusations against him were made up that he tried to steal andl election material of the mandate revocation consultation, for which he was detained by the police of the Mexico City.

He added that after not crediting him with anything, they took him the hard way, but later he was releasedsince there was no evidence, he said.

Similarly, he said that the tickets corresponded to the box 5010 and the accusation was false and created by a group of provocateurs.

Calm and peaceful day

Mauricio Tabe explained that both he and his mayoral government of Miguel Hidalgothey monitored that everything was in order, that no crimes were committed and there were no incidents of violence in this demarcation of the Mexico Citywith the purpose of a prompt response, to achieve a jquiet ornate and in peacesaid.

Regarding the case, the mayor explained that he had spoken with the police representative “and agreed to release him,” he explained, for which he sent all the information that Hector Morenowas performing duties as box representativeso there would be no reason to stop it.