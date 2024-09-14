Mexico City.- At the doors of the national headquarters, some 50 PAN members demanded the immediate resignation of Marko Cortés as party president.

Led by Manuel Gómez Morín, grandson of the founder of National Action, the protesters wore T-shirts with the legend: “Either leave the PAN, or we leave.”

Among those protesting, the figure of Tabasco native Gerardo Priego, who three years ago sought the presidency of the PAN, stood out. “They tell me: ‘Hey, but this is the last nail in the coffin. No: the PAN is dead…!'” he declared in an interview.

“These are attempts to give him fibrillations, to give him electroshocks to see if he revives. The PAN is dead in the hands of gangsters who could easily be Morena supporters.”

Former federal deputy, Priego, said that if the PAN witnesses its own funeral, it is because the militancy allowed it. “It is incredible that the militancy did not rebel when we had a President who was tearing the country apart and the only instrument to fight him was the PAN, but the majority of its militancy is briefcase-carrying, it is unconditional supporters who have to carry the briefcase for Jorge Romero (candidate for the party presidency).” Organizer of the protest, Gómez Morín explained that the National Action Party “is in a situation in which it is of no use to Mexico, because the spectacle that we just saw in the Senate (with the vote of the PAN member Yunes Márquez in favor of the reform of the Judicial Branch) is a reflection of what the PAN is. “What is intended with this movement,” he added, “is that those who control the party, those who have it kidnapped, free it and suspend the election process and there is an interim president who will stop it and encourage reflection among all PAN members.”