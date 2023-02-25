The National Action Party (PAN) has given the starting signal to the first generation of the Influencer School with the aim of forming a digital army for the 2024 presidential election in Mexico.

The national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortes Mendozacalled on young people to take to the streets and defend democracy, freedom and the vote during the rally on Sunday, February 26 in the Plinth.

In addition, he urged them to paint Mexico and social networks blue and spread the party’s proposal on platforms such as TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

Marko Cortés assured that Acción Nacional is the only party that has a real proposal to correct the course of Mexico, and that is better than populism and authoritarianism that are lived in Morena and in the National Palace, even when criticized.

In the facilities of the National Executive Committee, the national PAN leader asked young people to dare to innovate in social networks and become spokespersons for the PAN and for the causes of society.

The secretary of Youth Action, Déborah Martínez, affirmed that Being an influencer is not just having many likes or followers on social networks, but to be able to influence the lives of others to assertively communicate what is happening in the country.

He also asked young people to become the digital army that the PAN needs to win the 2024 presidential elections.

For her part, the secretary of Acción Digital, Karen Lomelí, explained that in the course the participants will learn oratory, debate, have a presence in the media, use social networks and how influencers reach millions of people.

lomeli He highlighted the importance of young people becoming influencers of the PAN and leading the battle to 2024.

The PAN has indicated that it seeks to take advantage of the ability of young people to reach an increasingly connected and online public, and thus win in the 2024 presidential elections.

In addition, the party seeks to build a solid fan base on social media to stay present in the political conversation and in the minds of Mexican citizens.