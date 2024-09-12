Miguel Angel Yunes Marquez and his father, Miguel Angel Yunes Linareswere expelled of the National Action Party (PAN) This Wednesday, because They voted in favor of the reform of the Judiciary.

Thanks to your support, said reform was approved with a qualified majority in the Senate.

National media reported that in the Permanent Commission of the PANOn Wednesday, the decision was made to expel the Yunes from the parliamentary group.

Also They decided expel to Nativity Diaz, local deputy in Oaxacasame as voted in favor of judicial reform this Wednesday.

Natividad Diaz. Photo: Cuartoscuro

Previously, Marko Cortés, national leader of the PANassured that the PAN members who voted in favor of the judicial reform would be expelled from the party, in addition to being accused of “traitors“.

Thus, the senatorial formula made up of Yunes father and son is left without a party. Most likely they will join another bench (another party) in the Senate.

That they will challenge

The PAN announced in its permanent session on Wednesday that it will challenge the reform to the Judicial Branch before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

“The procedure has flaws that may be subject to review by the country’s highest court, since there is a violation of the suspension of protection orders of at least two federal courts that prevented discussion and voting, the lack of opportunity for the new legislatures to open forums and spaces for discussion that would allow for an in-depth study of the reform, the irregular changes of venues in both chambers (of deputies and senators, due to strikes and protests by workers of the Judicial Branch), and the lack of certainty for the vote of the deputies,” the PAN listed.

The PAN described the reform proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as “regressive and destructive.”

The National Action Party accuses that the judicial reform is more of an “electoral reform”, since it creates processes to elect judges, conducted by an electoral body, while extending the mandate of the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation until 2027.

Marko Cortés urged local congresses not to allow themselves to be pressured, co-opted or cornered, and to instead vote against the reform of the Judicial Branch, as it will affect thousands of Mexicans.