Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Clarifying that she has not had any rapprochement with the moral leader of the Sinaloense Party, Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, the president of the PAN State Steering Committee in Sinaloa, Roxana Rubio Valdez revealed that once again there are talks to rebuild the PAN parliamentary group in the State Congress and “maybe” again deputy Luis Javier de la Rocha Zazueta is insistedwhich has been in opposition in three different parties and now member of the group of legislators PRI.

He said it First, the issue must be discussed internally and a decision made.together with the deputy Giovanna Morachis Paperini, before making any invitation.

He acknowledged that De la Rocha Zazueta deserves his respect and has been the opposition of the three colors, PRI, PAN and PRD, who will await the results of the internal talks that will allow him to once again have a legislative bench, after the resignation of the PAN and the parliamentary group of deputy Adolfo Beltrán Corrales, now an independent legislator.

Regarding the question of whether they have met with Cuén Ojeda, he confirmed that “it is false and we have not had any contact with the current Secretary of Health of the State Government,” Rubio Valdez emphasized.