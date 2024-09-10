The possible departure of the senator Miguel Angel Yunes Marquez from the ranks of the National Action Party (PAN) has generated uncertainty and concern within the PAN parliamentary group in the Senate.

Although the version that the Veracruz legislator would have joined the ranks of Brunette has not been confirmed, the PAN bench launched a public call for Yunes Márquez to clarify his position and, especially, define his vote regarding the judicial reform that is currently under discussion.

The coordinator of the PAN parliamentary group in the Senate, Guadalupe Murguiaaccompanied by the national president of the party, Marko Cortés, held a press conference in which she acknowledged that, so far, They have not had direct communication with Yunes Márquez and do not know whether or not he has left the PAN faction.

This distancing has fueled the Speculations about his possible rapprochement with Morenawhich could have significant implications for the political balance in the Senate.

“As of yesterday, I have stopped having contact with @MYunesMarquez. As coordinator of

@SenadoresdelPAN, I demand, with respect but with absolute firmness, that you publicly speak out against judicial reform,” the PAN legislator noted on her social networks.

“Let him keep his word to society. The survival of the Republic depends on the integrity, honor and patriotism of the opposition senators. There is no room for ambiguity.”

Possible key vote in judicial reform

The context of this situation becomes more relevant due to the imminent vote on the controversial reform of the judiciary, promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Last week, all the National Action Party senators, one by one, orally, before the media, expressed our commitment to attend the session and vote against the reform of the Judicial Branch, among them Senator Miguel Angel Yuneswho up to this point has not expressed a different position,” Senator Murguía told the media.

“As coordinator of the National Action parliamentary group, I make a respectful and formal call for you to confirm your position regarding the reform of the Judicial Branch.

He demanded that the federal government stop pressuring opposition senators with corrupting offers and intimidating actions by prosecutors.

On his social media, PAN senator Enrique Vargas Del Villar also spoke out about Yunes Márquez, given the possibility that he could be the 86th vote of the 4T in the Upper House.

“We firmly support the call made tonight by our Coordinator of the Parliamentary Group of @SenadoresdelPAN @LupitaMurguiaG to Senator Yunes to speak out clearly and unequivocally against #JudicialReform,” said the Mexican.