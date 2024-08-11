CDMX.- The national leadership of the PAN demanded that the federal government clarify the contradictions in the arrest of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and the links with the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha.

In a statement, PAN leader Marko Cortés questioned whether this episode demonstrates a lack of joint strategy with the United States.

“The alleged meeting that ‘El Mayo’ Zambada held with the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, and Héctor Melesio Cuén, even though the state governor has denied it, must be clarified, as well as the whereabouts of the missing police officer who was present during the arrest.

“The very probable complicity of the Mexican authorities with criminal groups explains why the López Obrador government was not informed of the operation; instead of complaining, the Mexican government should collaborate to jointly combat the growing violence and insecurity that our country is experiencing,” said the PAN leader.

For National Action, the arrest of “El Mayo” Zambada opens the possibility of exposing officials and former officials who made agreements and allowed the expansion of criminal groups.

“We demand that the heads of the Attorney General’s Office, Public Security, the Ministry of the Interior and Foreign Affairs appear before the Bicameral Commission of the Congress of the Union next Wednesday, to give an explanation of how these highly dangerous drug traffickers left the country, why they enjoyed impunity and held alleged meetings with Governors.

“It has been proven that there is no collaboration with the United States government, that the heads of criminal organizations move freely and with impunity in Mexico and that the National Guard has been of no use,” he said.

PAN leader Marko Cortés described it as “a disgrace” that López Obrador was unaware of the details of the arrest and that he could not explain where the plane that landed in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, took off from.

“This is a very serious incident and the letter from ‘El Mayo’ Zambada opens up new avenues of investigation where the Mexican authorities are obliged to give precise explanations of what happened and how the arrest was carried out and by whom,” said the PAN leader.