Mexico City.– The National Council of the PAN rejected the possibility of discussing the proposal that the criterion of gender alternation be applied in the new leadership and that, therefore, only women participate in the internal process.

At the beginning of the national council session, Guillermo Galán, from Quintana Roo, requested that the petition signed by 253 women and sent to leader Marko Cortés be added to the agenda, so that the topic would be included in the debate of this day.

Galán said that the party should listen to the voices of 253 women.

He also mentioned that if the lesson of June 2 was learned, his proposal should be taken into account.

Councilors participating in the meeting indicated that the proposal to change the discussion agenda was rejected by the majority, when the general secretary, Noemí Luna, put it up for consideration.

PAN activists asked that the criterion of alternation in the presidency be applied, because only men have been elected as leaders and the only woman who headed the party, Cecilia Romero, did so in her capacity as general secretary.

“That the National Election Commission (Conacen) approved to lead the 2024 internal electoral process for the renewal of the CEN, apply the criterion of equal alternation, in order to guarantee substantive equality in the call for the renewal of the national leadership and the participating formulas be headed exclusively by women,” says the proposal presented on Friday by the party’s militants.

When ratifying the agenda of the National Council session, it was not even agreed to discuss the issue in depth, with speakers for and against, the debate on the point was simply not opened.

PAN councilors are analyzing the names of those who will form part of the commissions that will analyze the electoral results of June 2 and the one that will organize the internal electoral process, in order to elect the new leadership.