Mexico City.- The National Council of the PAN approved the integration of the commission that will organize the process of electing the new leadership, which will be headed by federal deputy Ana Teresa Aranda.

The National Organizing Committee for the Election of the National Executive Committee (CONOCEN) must define the date and methodology for the election of the new leadership.

Marko Cortés will conclude his second term as President of the PAN in October of this year.

Before, in September, he will assume the position of senator and must decide who will be parliamentary coordinators in Congress, being able to appoint himself.

To date, the coordinator of the party’s deputies, Jorge Romero, the former deputy and senator Adriana Dávila and the former leader Damián Zepeda have expressed their intention to participate in the internal election process.

The names approved in the Commission have a recognized track record in the party, but the majority are close to the faction of deputies or the national leadership.

The commission will also include deputy Beatriz Zavala, substitute for former general secretary Cecilia Patrón and elected mayor of Mérida; Cecilia Romero, former national leader; and Fernando Rodríguez Doval, member of the current leadership.

The commission is completed by federal deputy and former governor of Querétaro, Ignacio Loyola, former senator Juan Antonio García Villa and former senator Ricardo Alfredo Ling Altamirano.

Loyola was mentioned as a possible proposal by the former PAN governors to preside over the party, so he went from candidate to referee of the process.

Marko takes on domes

The PAN National Council also unanimously approved the members of the Commission for the analysis of the electoral process.

With an extensive list, the losing candidates of the process, governors and different party actors were included.

This commission must present a diagnosis of the party and the country, proposals to generate internal changes and positions for the future leadership of parliamentary groups and local governments.

In his initial message, Marko Cortés assumed responsibility for the results obtained as party president.

The PAN obtained 16 percent of the national vote, with 9.6 million votes in the presidential election.

With the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition, Xóchilt Gálvez came in second place, with 27.4 percent of the vote and 16.5 million votes.

Cortés Mendoza thanked the “fallen soldiers” who did not win the battle and for their efforts.

Regarding the results, he admitted that no territorial work was done, despite competing with the operation of the “Servants of the Nation”, the structure of social programs, paid for by the Government.

He also admitted that the message that was sent to the citizens moved away “a little from the PAN.”

“Despite everything, despite what they tell us, despite all the criticism, the PAN remains the leading opposition force in this country,” he said.

He assured that he did the best he could and that he honored his word, that he was open to society and the majorities, to the point of forming a coalition with parties that were previously adversaries, such as the PRI and PRD.

“I feel calm because I have fulfilled my duty,” Cortés said.

The Commission will be chaired by Julio Castillo López and some of its members are the “fallen soldiers” mentioned by Cortés.

Santiago Creel and Kenia López, coordinator of Xóchitl Gálvez’s presidential campaign and head of the candidate’s office, respectively, will participate.

Also Santiago Taboada and Renán Barrera, candidates for the governments of Mexico City and Yucatán, respectively, who meant the most significant defeats for the party, as well as the candidate for Puebla, Eduardo Rivera.

Governors Maru Campos, from Chihuahua, where Morena won districts and the senatorial seats, and Tere Jiménez, from Aguascalientes, where the PAN endorsed districts and the Senate formulas, are also part of the commission.

Likewise, Libya Dennise García Muñoz Ledo, elected governor of Guanajuato, will participate, where although the local administration was won, the PAN lost control of the local Congress.

In addition to Alejandra Gutiérrez Campos, the Secretary of Elections, Armando Tejeda Cid, Senator Lilly Téllez, as well as the former leader in Mexico City, Gonzalo Altamirano Dimas and the former governor of Nuevo León Fernando Canales Clariond, among others.