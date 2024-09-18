Mexico City.- The two candidates for the presidency of the PAN handed in on Tuesday, the last day of the deadline, the signatures with which they will be able to guarantee their registration as candidates.

The president of the committee that will organize the internal elections, Ana Teresa Aranda, reported that Jorge Romero, the successor of the current leader, Marko Cortés, and Adriana Dávila from Tlaxcala were the only ones who expressed their intention to compete.

According to the rules of the election process scheduled for November 10 of this year, candidates had to present at least 30 thousand signatures, equivalent to ten percent of the internal register. Sources consulted by the PAN confirmed that Romero presented more than 30 thousand signatures and that Dávila was close to the regulatory amount, although the organizing committee arranged for the existence of “affirmative actions” so that a candidate could register with a number less than the required.

It was revealed that Romero’s team sought out the PAN members who had given their signatures to Dávila in order to obtain his signature, even though this scenario was not permitted.

After the commission validates the signatures submitted, the internal campaign will begin on September 26; in mid-October, the two candidates will participate in a single debate.