Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2023 – 19:38

Taken to auction this week, most of the goods in the bankrupt estate of Pan chocolates – that of cigarettes, coins and chocolápis – did not receive bids. Together, the goods add up to R$ 114.9 million, but now they can be sold at prices 50% lower than the valuation.

Seven lots were offered for sale, of which only one has been offered so far, number 3, which has a truck and a Gol model car. The others range from company property and industrial machinery to a lot of office supplies and ten tons of scrap metal. Bids remain open until September 15th.

Some of the items stand out. Scrap metal, for example, can be sold for R$ 10,000. In the lot of office supplies, there are stuffed rabbits (two, each for R$15), two sets of Playboy magazines (one with five editions and the other with six, both for R$50 each), a statue of Our Lady Aparecida (R$50), damaged cell phones (11, each for R$70), a supermarket trolley (R$30), three cylinders of oxygen (R$30 each), eight thermoses (R$10) , two large pans (also R$10 each), two note boards (each costing R$20), six safes (two for R$250 and four for R$210), three school desks (R$40) and a wheelchair (R$90).

There are also items you might expect, such as desks (with a unit value of R$150 each), used cell phones (R$450 each) and sealed (R$750) and notebooks (five for R$2,100, one for R$1,500). . There are household and electronic items such as a fridge (one for R$350 and another for R$150), air conditioning (four for R$1,000 and one unused for R$1,800), minibar (R$150), TVs (two per R$650 and one for R$300), stereo (two for R$350 and another for R$230), microwave (R$150), digital projector (R$2,100), microphone (R$230 ), landline telephone (three for R$150), paper shredder (R$280), fan (one for R$150 and another for R$50), coffee maker (R$250) and even a typewriter ( BRL 50).

Three chairs identified only as “blue” were valued at BRL 70 each, while wooden benches were valued at BRL 30 – of the 17 benches, seven were also distinguished as “blue”. The 20 swivel chairs offered for sale are priced at R$80, and the 205 plastic chairs will be sold for R$15. $50.

Pan Produtos Alimentícios filed for bankruptcy on February 13 of this year. The company had been in judicial recovery since March 2021, but the process was unsuccessful. At the time, the company had debts of around R$ 260 million and had 52 employees. Pan was famous for chocolate products in formats such as cigarettes, coins, pencils and fish, in addition to having produced the first diet milk chocolate in Brazil.