Ciudad Juárez.- After the national leadership of the National Action Party (PAN) announced the suspension of the celebrations of its 85th anniversary following the approval of the judicial reform, the scheduled events in this border region are still in place.

The Municipal Committee of the PAN will celebrate the founding of that party on September 21st starting at 5:00 pm, with a fair in the parking lot of the PAN headquarters located at the intersection of 16 de Septiembre and 5 de Mayo avenues, said the person in charge of the PAN social communication area, Luis Torres.

Meanwhile, members of the National Action Party and supporters of the party had been invited to a Mexican night on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the political institute this Friday in Mexico City.

However, since yesterday a message began to circulate about the suspension of the celebration, a decision made by Marko Cortés, national leader of the PAN.

“This note serves to inform you that, as per instructions from the PAN Executive Committee, the anniversary event originally scheduled for next Friday, September 13 at the Frontón México, is suspended until further notice,” the Special Commission for Studies and Proposals for Change reported in a circular.

Until a few years ago, PAN members in Mexico City would gather at the Angel of Independence to celebrate the party’s anniversary. The national leader in office would often give “El Grito” to his coreligionists.

PAN leader Marko Cortés faces internal accusations after Senator Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez of Veracruz gave Morena the vote necessary to approve the reform of the Judicial Branch.

Although its origin dates back to 1915, when Manuel Gómez Morín called for the reconstruction of the nation’s project and to confront the then National Revolutionary Party (PNR), it was not until February 1939 that he formed his first Organizing Committee at the Frontón de México.

Later, on September 16, 1939, the Constituent Assembly of National Action was formed, which would adopt the Doctrinal Principles and the Statutes of the new organization.

According to the political party itself, its colours are clean because “citizens vote freely without any pressure, threat, deception or false promise. They also mean purity, because they symbolise the transparency of the vote.”