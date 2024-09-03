Mexico City.- The parliamentary opposition in the Senate is seeking to avoid any fissures when the reform of the Judicial Branch is discussed in the Plenary Session.

“Each of the opposition groups is working to maintain cohesion within our groups and to keep in touch with each other,” explained Senator Guadalupe Murguía, coordinator of the National Action Party.

Morena and its allies from the PT and the Green Party need one seat to secure the coveted qualified majority, which would allow it to approve the reform of the judicial system. Last week, Morena welcomed the two PRD senators who were out of office, to add up to 85 seats, so the magic number is now one; with 86, the qualified majority would be within reach.

“The first call I make to our parliamentary group and the opposition is to remain strong, united, to honor the trust placed in us by 43 percent of citizens who did not vote for the ruling party,” said Murguía.

“It is very important that we stay close and honor the support and trust that citizens gave us by sticking to what was our proposal. As a strong, united group, and it is a call that we also make to the opposition,” stressed the Queretaro native.