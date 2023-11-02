Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/11/2023 – 21:43

The Brazilian equestrian team won the bronze medal in the jumping team competition at the 2023 Pan American Games, held in Santiago (Chile). The feat was achieved this Wednesday (1), at the Chilean Army Riding School, in the city of Quillota, by Rodrigo Pessoa, Marlon Zanotelli, Pedro Veniss and Stephan Barcha. Gold went to the United States and Canada to silver.

BRONZE IN EQUIPMENT! Stephan Barcha, Pedro Veniss, Rodrigo Pessoa and Marlon Zanotelli totaled 20.32 points and took bronze in Equestrian Jumping by teams! Write down another medal for the sport at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games! They represented really well! ▶️:… pic.twitter.com/TNDh5ljWqZ — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) November 1, 2023

“We demonstrated that we are always among the best and it is important to always fight for a medal in whatever the championship. We had a small margin of maneuver, things happened that weren’t planned, Marlon had a slightly delicate problem with his mare, I made a small mistake on the first pass and on the second I couldn’t correct it. These were mistakes to analyze and see how to correct next time, and next year, in Paris, is obviously more important, but at least we don’t leave here with nothing. We went from gold to bronze”, declared Rodrigo Pessoa.

Canoeing classifications

Another sport in which Brazil had a great Wednesday was speed canoeing. In the disputed events held in the Gran Laguna of San Pedro de la Paz, the country qualified for the finals of the three events it competed in.

LETS GO TO THE FINAL Brazil confirms classifications for Canoe Sprint finals at the 2023 Pan American Games! Ana Paula Vergutz – K1 500m

Roberto Maheler and Heuer Rodrigues – K2 500m That’s the catch! Let’s look for more William Lucas/COB pic.twitter.com/ZHL42nrFaC — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) November 1, 2023

In the K1 500 meters, Ana Paula Vergutz won her semifinal heat and advanced to the decisive contest, which will be held next Friday (3). In the K2 500 meters, Roberto Maehler and Heuer Rodrigues advanced in the qualifiers and then finished the semifinal in third place. Finally, Valdenice Conceição secured the decision in the C1 200 meters.