Brazil’s first baseball medal at the Pan American Games is silver. This Saturday (28), the green and yellow team ended their journey in Santiago, Chile, beaten by Colombia 9-1, in the final of the sport.

Despite the defeat, the Brazilian campaign was historic. In six matches, there were four victories – one over Colombia, in the first phase – and two defeats. The Brazilian team still supplanted traditional teams, such as Venezuela (where baseball is the main sport) and Cuba (12 times gold medalist), even with them. The country has not been present at a Pan since 2007, when it hosted the event in Rio de Janeiro.

Of the 24 players in the runner-up team, five are professionals and play in countries such as France, Japan and the United States. The rest are here in Brazil, where the sport is still amateur. Among them, two athletes with a history in baseball, such as Paulo Orlando, champion of Major League Baseball (MLB) – North American league, considered the biggest in the world – and André Rienzo, the first Brazilian pitcher to play in the MLB.

The modality

The Pan baseball game has seven rounds or innings. In each one, the teams take turns batting (to score points) and shooting (to prevent the opponent from scoring).

When hitting the ball, the athlete must run around the four bases of the field. He scores if he reaches the last of them before the ball reaches the hands of the receiver, the opposing player who “protects” the base. The pitcher, on the other hand, has to prevent the hitters from running and scoring points, ensuring that each of them does not return three of his shots.

If the batter reaches base after the ball goes to the catcher, he is out. The inning ends after the attacking team reaches three eliminations. Therefore, the athlete normally runs, initially, to first base and waits for other teammates to hit before gradually advancing. The more players occupying bases, the more points the team can score in that round.

Decisive entry

The fourth inning was crucial to the final result. The Colombians, who already led the score by 2-1, combined hits and runs in sequence and took a 5-1 lead. In the following rounds, Brazil even came close to scoring, but had their hitters eliminated before they reached the last base. The opponents, in turn, expanded their advantage, scoring at least one run in each inning.

“We have talent [no Brasil]. It needs a little more investment. I hope this medal brings many good fruits, [traga] young people who have the opportunity to play abroad at a stronger level. Baseball made history”, said Paulo Orlando, to the press office of Team Brazilafter the match.

Baseball will not be part of the Games in Paris, France, in 2024, but will be at the Olympics in Los Angeles, in the United States, in 2028. The sport’s last time at the biggest event in world sport was in the previous edition, in Tokyo, in Japan, in 2021.