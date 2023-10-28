Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/27/2023 – 23:41

Brazil secured a golden double, this Friday (27), in the beach volleyball competition at the Pan American Games, held in Santiago (Chile). In the women’s final, Duda and Ana Patrícia defeated Canadians Melissa and Brandie by 2 sets to 0 (22/20, 21/18) to secure the highest place on the podium. Among the men, André and George overcame the Cubans Alayo and Diaz by 2 sets to 1 (21/12, 19/21, 15/13) to take the gold.

With these achievements, Brazil ended a fast that had already lasted 12 years in the sport, as Brazil’s last gold medals in beach volleyball in an edition of the Pan American Games were achieved in 2011, in Guadalajara (Mexico).

“It is an achievement to win a medal in great championships like this. It’s already a reason to be proud, even more so being a gold medal. Taking into account everything we have experienced, the tournaments we have played in, this achievement becomes even more beautiful for us”, declared Ana Patrícia.