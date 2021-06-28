The PAN parliamentary group demanded that the Senate rule on the request it presented for an investigation commission to be installed on Line 12. And it considered that the departure of Florencia Serranía as head of the Metro “does not generate justice, neither for the fatalities nor to their relatives. What is required is to investigate who was the corrupt and negligent ”.

After MILLENNIUM published that Metro Line 12 had been overloaded since 2015, despite the fact that the risk was warned, the vice-coordinator of the PAN in the Senate, Kenia López, said that on this issue one should not speculate, but investigate thoroughly to know what happened.

“As a parliamentary group, we requested the constitution of an investigation commission, an investigation commission that would also be equipped with technical information, with information that was not politicized, but that was specifically integrated to find the truth of what happened on Line 12. And of course, to give justice to the victims of this tragedy. It seems to me that speculating for or against does not help anyone. What we have to do is investigate ”, he stressed.

At a virtual press conference he recalled that a few days ago the Plenary of the Permanent Commission rejected his proposal to create a special commission to investigate the case of Line 12, after the collapse of two beams, leaving more than 20 dead.

“And today we need, it is necessary to demand that the Senate rule on the request that we have presented for the installation of a commission of inquiry. You will recall that it was not accepted by the plenary session of the Permanent Commission and that it was turned over to the First Commission. So it is necessary that the First Commission of the Permanent Commission react, decide on this request ”, he insisted.

He stressed that legislators should demand a commission of inquiry that is only based on information and transparency.

“We have not prejudged anyone. We have requested that this commission of inquiry be established and carry out all pertinent investigations. Precisely, so that each person in charge can be so objectively “, he added.

On the other hand, López Rabadán referred to the departure of the director of the Metro, Florencia Serranía, considering that “this does not generate justice, neither for the mortal victims or their families, nor for the people who today continue to fight for their lifetime”.

He mentioned that “what is required is not that the head of the Metro be removed, it is that the corrupt and negligent person be investigated for this tragedy to happen. It requires that there be guilty. It is required that a procedure be established, not politicized, but totally objective to know who was responsible and how it will be punished. So that this is not repeated ”.

He also mentioned that “if after a tragedy of this size, with this human pain, not only for the people of the capital, but for all Mexicans, there are no perpetrators in jail, the message of this government will be brutally terrible.”

Therefore, he stressed that “we need an objective investigation, we need a clear, transparent and public investigation that shows who is responsible, who or who are responsible for this tragedy.”

