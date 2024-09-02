Mexico City.- Two governors from the ranks of the PAN and PRI attended the ceremony on Sunday at the Zócalo on the occasion of the Sixth Government Report of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

They are the PAN Governor of Aguascalientes, María Teresa Jiménez, and the PRI Governor of Durango, Esteban Villegas.

The state governor remained in the front row, flanked by the Morena governors of Baja California Sur, Víctor Manuel Castro, and Campeche, Layda Sansores. For his part, the Durango native not only attended the ceremony in the Plaza de la Constitución, but also took a selfie with governors and officials from Morena, who posed around the President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum.

“I appreciate the President’s invitation to his Sixth Government Report. I recognize his willingness to work shoulder to shoulder for Durango, reflecting our shared vision of always putting people first. Congratulations on the work done during these six years,” he posted on his social networks.

And although Mauricio Vila, Governor of Yucatan on leave and PAN senator, did not attend the Zócalo, he sent a message to the President through his social networks. “I send a congratulations to the President for his sixth and last Government Report. I appreciate the combined efforts to promote strategic projects that strengthened the development of Yucatan, the southeast of the country,” he posted, accompanying the text with a photograph with the federal President. The PAN governors of Chihuahua, Guanajuato and Querétaro were not seen in the Zócalo, nor was the PRI governor of Coahuila and the MC governors of Jalisco and Nuevo León.

Witness to the transformation

The one who did appear in the Zócalo was the recently converted Morena senator, the former PRD member José Sabino Herrera Dagdug, who was seen with his coordinator in the Upper House, also from Tabasco, Adán Augusto López.

In a brief interview, he said he was happy to attend the ceremony and scorned those who have accused him of incongruity for joining the Morena bench, which is just one vote away from obtaining the majority required to reform the Constitution. -Senator, is this your first act with Morena? he was asked. “Yes, the truth is that I am happy to accompany the President. Since we were invited to this Sixth Report, we have come here to witness the transformation of Mexico.” -And what do you say to those who call you incongruous? “No, no, no. Nothing to do with it, everything is fine,” he said as he walked, with a badge around his neck, towards his place in the VIP area of ​​the Plaza de la Constitución.