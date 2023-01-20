serious conflict

The municipal president of Culiacán, Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil, is having a difficult conflict with the merchants over the collection of the predial. Those who disagree with the 20 percent discount in the payment of that tax they already added the PAN and the PRD to their movement and yesterday they protested at the gates of the Palace. They demand discounts of 40 percent. The mayor warned that he will not give more benefits.

to promote

Expectation has caused the visit that the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, will make today to Los Mochis to be in the report of the federal deputy Ana Ayala. The perception is that this is a mere pretext, which is actually to promote himself for Morena’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic. The businessmen have already exposed it, but today it will be known what shirt he is wearing. Or at best both.

is armored

Perhaps the secretary of Tourism and former mayor of Mazatlán Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres is shielded, since when trying to interview him about the statements that the State Congress has regarding the public accounts of his first administration, he was emphatic in saying that he would not talk about that , who tried it “was going to go smooth”, because he only talks about tourism. Oh! that the official feels very safe.

snubbed

The governor accompanied the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas, to one of the semifinal games of Cañeros de Los Mochis in Ciudad Obregón, and he aired it on his social networks, but last Wednesday he also attended Hermosillo to support Algodoneros de Guasave, but without the presence of the mayor Martín Ahumada. Then, they don’t want the ill-considered to think that Rubén Rocha doesn’t feel comfortable with him by his side.

We recommend you read:

the alternative

Given the lack of personnel and the constant increase in visits to the Magical Town, it has been difficult to implement the application of the tourist police in Mocorito. Despite being a guideline that is required to have that badge, the municipal president of Mocorito, María Elizalde Ruelas, chose to train the few Public Security personnel in order to comply with this requirement. It’s something.