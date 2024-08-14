Chihuahua. – Following the parity adjustments made by the State Electoral Institute (IEE), after applying the criteria for the distribution of proportional representation seats to the parties, the PAN would have 12 seats, Morena 12, the PRI 5, the Labor Party 2, and the Green Party, Citizen Movement 1.

The above, in accordance with the project of the State Council of the State Electoral Institute (IEE) to assign deputies by the principle of proportional representation, where it establishes that of 11 deputies, 5 would be for Morena, 2 for the PRI, 1 for the PAN, 1 for Movimiento Ciudadano and 1 for the Green Party and 1 for the Labor Party.

The PAN benches would be made up as follows: Yesenia Reyes (D1), Xochitl Contreras (D5), Ismael Perez Pavia (D11), Nancy Frias (D12), Saul Mireles (D14), Joceline Vega (D15), Carla Rivas (D16), Carlos Olson (D17), Alfredo Chavez (D18), Roberto Carreon (D19), Arturo Zubia (D20) and Jorge Soto (Proportional representation).

The Morena bench would be made up as follows: Leticia Ortega (D2), Oscar Avitia (D3), Rosana Díaz (D4), Elizabeth Guzmán (D7), Cuauhtémoc Estrada (D8), Magdalena Renteria (D9), María Antonieta Pérez (D10), Brenda Ríos (Proportional representation), Pedro Torres (Proportional representation), José Luis Rascón (Proportional representation), Herminia Gómez (Proportional representation) and Jael Argüelles (Proportional representation).

The PRI bench would be made up as follows: Luis Fernando Chacón (D13), Guillermo Patricio Ramírez (D21), Roberto Arturo Medina (D22), José Luis Villalobos (Proportional representation) and Isamar Valadez (Proportional representation).

The Labor Party would have the seats of Irlanda Márquez (D6) and América Aguilar (proportional representation); the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico would have the seat of Octavio Borunda (proportional representation) and the Citizen Movement party would have the seat of Alma Yesenia Portillo (proportional representation).

The Electoral Institute’s project is not definitive; it is subject to challenges before the State Electoral Court and higher bodies such as the Guadalajara Chamber of the Electoral Court of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, and even the highest chamber of said body, in Mexico City.

The constitutional changes and allocations made by the State Congress would not require a qualified majority of two thirds for any bloc, which is why the PRI and PT benches and the votes of the PVEM and MC will be decisive for future consensus.

Cesar Lozano T. / [email protected]