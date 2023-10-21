Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 21/10/2023 – 20:19

Brazil had a perfect day on skate street, this Saturday (21) in Santiago (Chile), at the Pan American Games. After securing gold in the women’s race with Rayssa Leal in the morning, in the afternoon the highlight was Lucas Rabelo, who also shone in the Explanada de Deportes de Contacto to take the highest place on the podium.

Which Lucas Rabelo Pan-American champion are you today? : Alexandre Loureiro/COB Pan American Games Santiago 2023 LIVE ▶️: https://t.co/b3cm40HRRs

: https://t.co/uimUYtZSH8 pic.twitter.com/y5naZ5KG51 — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) October 21, 2023

“We managed to put together a good strategy. Having already had experience with other events, I was more or less aware of each note of each maneuver, but the scores were very high, so I was unsure whether it would be all of that or less, but thank God everything went well, the scores were good. and I managed to land the maneuvers I was planning”, declared the Brazilian, who scored a total of 264.65 points to take the gold.

Swimming medals

Saturday also saw medals in swimming, six in total, highlighted by Guilherme Costa, known as Cachorrão, who swam the 400 meter freestyle in a time of 3min46s79 to take the gold and set a new Pan-American record.

BIG DOG! Guilherme Costa dominates the 400m freestyle event and sets a new Pan-American record ‍♂️ GIANT! : Wander Roberto/COB pic.twitter.com/lcplus5sJJ — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) October 21, 2023

In the women’s version of the race, Maria Fernanda Costa and Gabrielle Roncatto achieved a historic double, with silver and bronze respectively. American Paige Madden took gold and set a new Pan record.

Another gold medal came with the 4×100 meter freestyle relay team, formed by Guilherme Caribe, Marcelo Chierighini, Victor Alcará and Felipe Ribeiro. They swam in 3:13.51 and were ahead of the United States (3:14.22) and Canada (3:15.83).

The penultimate medal guaranteed in the Santiago pools this Saturday came with Leonardo de Deus, a silver in the 200 meter butterfly, while the last was bronze in the women’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay with Ana Vieira, Stephanie Balduccini, Giovanna Diamante and Celine Bispo.