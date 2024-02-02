Colombia definitively lost the headquarters of the Panamerican Games, this Thursday, February 1, after Panam Sports, organizer, chose Lima and Asunción as the only candidates.

Colombia failed to comply with the agreed payments to Panam, and that is why the organization took away its headquarters from Barranquilla on January 3.

It was a hard blow for the country, which hoped until the last moment that the decision would be reevaluated.

Ciro Solanopresident of the Colombian Olympic Committee, analyzed this Friday the reasons for this defeat for the country, after the decision of Panam Sports.

Bogota. January 9, 2024. In the Nariño Palace, the President of the Republic of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, held a meeting with the Governor of the Atlantic Eduardo Verano de la Rosa, the Mayor of Barranquilla, Alex Char and president of the Colombian Olympic Committee, Ciro Solano, to look for an alternative to recover the 2027 Pan American Games Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / El Tiempo

“The Games were lost on January 2. For all the non-compliance we had, they were taken away from us. In August we received an ultimatum from Panam Sports with the responsibilities of the contract of October 31, 2021 and the truth is that I don't know what happened,” said the leader.

“We do not have those resources. We work to convince those who have the resources, the nation, the mayor's office and the Government. We get their signature, their support, that is what the COC does, motivate and get things under control,” he added.

“The Duque government talked about a Conpes but it could not happen, they argued for reasons of time. In June 2022 it was the first installment, but it could not be done. They stated that there was a new government. And there were rumors that the Petro government was not in accordance with the Games”.

The lost money

President Gustavo Petro and the logo of Panam Sports, organizer of the Pan American Games. Photo: Panam Sports and Presidency

When asked about the money that the country lost, Solano confirmed that there is money committed that will be difficult to recover.

“We're lucky, because we didn't sign the $50 million policy. The only thing in danger is the 2 million dollars for rights and 25 thousand dollars for candidacy. According to the contract, that money would be lost“he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the executive president of the Barranquilla Chamber of Commerce, Manuel Fernandez, told EFE this Friday that “the Pan American Games were one of those golden opportunities, whose realization was expected to inject between 2.37 and 2.54 billion pesos into the local economy.” The executive added that “the expected benefits went beyond the direct economic sphere, promising an urban renaissance and a strengthening of the image of the city and the country internationally.”

On March 12, the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Executive Committee of the entity, which brings together 41 members, will be held virtually, to choose the next venue for the fairs.

During the Assembly, both Asunción and Lima must make a 40-minute presentation, and then proceed to the voting of the member countries, and thus choose the city that will host the 2027 Pan American Games.

The capitals of Paraguay and Peru, respectively, officially applied to the entity chaired by the Chilean Neven Ilic, upon meeting all the requirements and, before January 31, they officially delivered all the requirements requested by Panam Sports, to enter in the race to be the host city and country.

