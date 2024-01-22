The lost of Colombia from the headquarters of the 2027 Pan American Games It continues to give something to talk about, although the sporting establishments insist that it can be recovered and the competition can be held.

The last thing that was known is that the sports Federations sent a letter to Gustavo Petropresident of Colombia, in which they support the management of the sports minister, Astrid Rodriguez.

The reasons

“In the year 2023, Colombian sport, after a long preparation process of several years, OBTAINED great and important achievements at the level of the Olympic cycle, world and international championships, South American championships and at the level of development of Sports Talent in each of the Federations,” the letter states.

And he adds: “The above thanks to the support and accompaniment of your government through the Ministry of Sports headed by Minister ASTRID BIBIANA RODRÍGUEZ CORTES and her entire work team, do you know, Mr. President, that 7 months into your mandate you presented the first ministerial crisis that involved our Ministry of Sports which caused trauma in the development of our activities, maximum when it is at the beginning of the year, then in the year 2023 when we have harmonized all sports activities for the benefit of our athletes and we have permanent support from the Ministry of Sports for the great commitments that are coming, it is not convenient for the federations and athletes to make administrative changes that will traumatize and slow down again the path that we have started with the current administration of the Ministry of Sports headed by the Minister “.

The letter warns that “in the interest of invoking one of our principles of sport, fair play, so as not to point out the guilt of a single person for the cancellation of the Pan American Games, when reality is the product of the procedures, procedures and controls involved.” the budgetary, administrative and financial system of the country.”

And he assures: “The continuity of the work team is key. “The continuity of the work team of the Ministry of Sports and its minister, together with the objective of avoiding setbacks in the current processes that the national federations of conventional and Paralympic sports have been carrying out “Through agreements with the Ministry of Sports, it is essential for the federations, athletes and in general, for the national sports system.”

The presidents of the federations that signed the communication sent to the Presidency, note that they met with Rodríguez last Friday at the High Performance Center and decided to write the letter.

