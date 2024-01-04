The first major political storm in Colombia for 2024 broke out this Wednesday after the confirmation that Barranquilla will no longer host the 2027 Pan American and Caribbean Games.

The president of Panam Sports, Neven Ilic, He stated that the organization of the Pan American Games withdrew considering that Colombia failed to comply with the signed contract. In a letter, it was argued “failure to comply with established requirements.”

Regarding this situation, the Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodriguez, issued a statement announcing the Government's 'surprise' at Panam Sports' decision. “In conversation with Neven Illic, president of Panam Sports, the Minister of Sports, Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez, reached an agreement to make full payment for use 8,000,000 during the month of January 2024, while there was a difficulty in doing so during the 2023 term,” they noted from that portfolio.

Panamerican games They are the most important sporting event in America. In these events, all the countries of the continent compete in different disciplines, with the United States being the undisputed winner of almost all editions. In addition, it is the space where a good part of the places to go to the Olympic Games are obtained.

Colombia had even already organized these competitions in the city of Cali, in 1971, when the Pan American Games modernized the sports venues of that Colombian capital.

Precisely, the Pan American Games stand out for the sporting venues that remain for their host cities. Only in Santiago, in Chile, where these competitions ended just a few months ago, Six training and competition centers were built for contact sports, Field Hockey, Paralympic center, urban sports, tennis and team sports. . The Nuñoa sports park, with 64 hectares, also remained as one of the jewels.

How much money do the Pan American and Parapan American Games move?



According to the official page of the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games, a study carried out by the firm Ipsos indicated that thanks to this competition, almost 900 million dollars to the Chilean economy.

It stands out, among other things, that an impact of 0.3 percent of the GDP in 2023 is generated.

The Minister of Sports of Chile, Alexandra Benado, added that “the State's contribution to these games is an investment that will have a return in terms of legacy and infrastructure and also the activation of the economies.”

Colombia receives the flag of the 2027 Pan American Games. See also Connect with Asia and Africa, a pending task to generate more opportunities

Another study by the firm coincides with these figures. Deloittecommissioned by the Santiago 2023 Corporation to prepare the report on the economic impact of these games, which adds to the impact on GDP the importance in job creation.

“The Pan American and Parapan American Games will contribute – directly and indirectly – USD $651 million to the GDP, generating a remuneration of USD $337 million and 4,709 jobs (annualized), and generating public revenue of USD $52.7 million. Adding the induced contribution , the total rises to USD$907 million to GDP, USD$440 million in salaries, 6,448 jobs (annualized) and public revenues amounting to USD$88 million,” the Deloitte report highlighted.

Pan American Games Santiago 2023.

These competitions also become a stage to showcase the country, with the arrival of athletes, tourists, journalists and fans from all over the continent. In the recent Santiago Games, 1,327,894 people purchased tickets to watch the games and another 400,000 entered the free-access sports.

Meanwhile, the executive director of the organizing committeeHarold Mayne-Nicholls, explained that another income factor is commercial management. For Chile, there were 34 traditional brands and eight institutional partners that raised 16 million dollars in exchanges.

Barranquilla was already advancing with works

There are several voices that have regretted the failed organization of the games in Barranquilla, among them those of Mayor Alejandro Char, who stated that the government of President Gustavo Petro is seeking to “make a move” in favor of Colombian sports.

This is the Miramar Forest where the mountain bike track is built. Photo: Barranquilla Mayor's Press

In this city, works for these fairs were already progressing, such as the mountain bike track, which was 90 percent complete.

Furthermore, estimates from unions, in interviews with Noticias RCN, stated that the competitions would generate about 20,000 jobs in the city. Rafael Moreno, president of Fenalco Atlántico, told that medium that “for the city it is a very strong blow both in its economy and in its international image.”

