The Pan American Games Santiago 2023 They were overshadowed because of the criminals. Very shortly after the opening ceremony began, a million-dollar theft of several transmission equipment was confirmed, of which the organization itself was a victim.

A group of television camera crews had their belongings stolen. It’s really unfortunate what happened

A group of cameramen and journalists denounced the theft of several cameras and production elements valued at more than $100,000 (more than 400 million Colombian pesos).

Harold Mayne-Nocholls, executive director of the 2023 Pan American Games, gave details of the stolen equipment and assured that security measures will be increased at the sports events.

“They were our equipment: cameras from our broadcast team. It is with deep regret that I want to inform you that in the premises of the National Stadium, a group of television camera crews had their belongings stolen. It’s really unfortunate what happened. As a Santiago 2023 corporation, we initiate all the actions that a failure of this type requires and we are also taking care to increase safety standards in all venues. We hope to find all this equipment. We hope that this does not greatly affect the image of the Games and we also hope to redouble all security to avoid any future setbacks,” the manager explained.

Alleged Pan American thieves captured

There was the ability to recover one of the two professional cameras of international journalists that are of high value for the transmission of sporting events

In the last hours, police agents militarize Carabineros de Chile They arrested two people and managed to recover one of the two state-of-the-art cameras stolen 24 hours earlier at the National Stadium during preparations for the opening ceremony of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

In statements to the press, the Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, accompanied by General Enrique Monrás, National Director of Order and Security, added that the investigation remains open to find the whereabouts of the rest of the stolen material.

“There was the ability to review the cameras on the perimeter of the national stadium, to detect suspicious behavior and a space of 20 kilometers to reach the space and identify this vehicle that is seized. And recover one of the two professional cameras of international journalists who are of high value for the transmission of sporting events. There are two people detained and the investigation will undoubtedly continue its course“he explained.

“Carabineros has worked for months together with Santiago 2023, with the Investigative Police (PDI), and together with other state institutions so that the delegations, the athletes and the people who are going to attend sporting events, the people who are going to come to Chile as tourists and participate in this historic event, be safe,” he stressed.

As reported on the same day of the crime, this it happened during lunch break of the workers who are still rushing to get everything ready on Friday and the public can enjoy a ceremony that has been presented as the largest and most ambitious in the history of television in Chile, with 19 cameras.

“I reiterate again that The protagonists from Friday must be the athletes and that is our task, to guarantee security so that people can enjoy it safely and that the protagonists are the sports competitions,” concluded the Undersecretary of the Interior.

That is why it was decided to tighten the access protocols to the venues, explained Monsalve, where thousands of people are working due to the accumulated delays in works and preparations.

