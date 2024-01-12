The mayor of Metropolitan Lima, Rafael Lopez Aliagasent a letter to Panam Sports, the Pan American Sports Organization that brings together 41 countries, to support the initiative of the Peruvian Olympic Committee (COP) to organize the 2027 Pan American Gameslocal media reported this Thursday.

In the letter to the president of Panam Sports, Neven Ilic, López Aliaga assures that if the venue for the XX edition of the event is awarded to Lima, its authorities undertake to respect the Olympic statute, the regulations of the games and any agreement signed with the organizing committee “including, but not limited to, the contract with the city of Lima.”



“Likewise, we will provide all facilities to athletes, leaders, officials, judges, media representatives and other participants during the Pan American Games,” added the letter signed by the mayor of Lima, a city that already organized the XVIII Games. 2019 Pan American Games.

For this reason, the Peruvian capital has the sports infrastructure required for the competition, which is managed by the organization Proyecto Especial Legado, in charge of managing, maintaining and articulating its sustainability. The newspaper El Comercio added this Thursday that for Lima's candidacy to meet all the requirements, the president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, must send Panam Sports a letter similar to that of López Aliaga.

The president of the COP, Renzo Manyari, declared this week that both the sports authorities, the federations and the entire national sports system support and see “with great enthusiasm that Lima will host the next Pan American and Parapan American Games 2027.” “Lima 2027 has an immense possibility of taking place, we are sure that the wishes of our athletes will be a perfect match and synchronization with the political will of our country,” he declared to the local network América Televisión.

In addition to the Peruvian capital, it has been reported that the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo and the Paraguayan city of Asunción are also interested in hosting the XX Pan American Games.

On January 3, Panam Sports said in a statement that it made “the unwavering determination to withdraw the right to host” that tournament from the Colombian city of Barranquilla for “the innumerable breaches of current contract.”

Despite this, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petroassured this Tuesday that his country has eight million dollars ready for Barranquilla to recover the organization of the competition and that he will meet personally with Ilic on a visit he intends to make this month to Chile.

