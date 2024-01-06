Colombia lost the headquarters of the JPan American games of 2027, that were assigned to Barranquilla, due to failure to make the first payment on December 31, 2023.

(You may be interested in: Pan American Games: Mindeporte had the money ready and did not transfer it, what happened?)

“Through this letter I notify you that Panam Sports withdraws the organization of the XX

Pan American Games of the year 2027 (the “Games”) of the Republic of Colombia, the

Department of Atlántico of Colombia, the City of Barranquilla and the Committee

Colombian Olympic Games and terminates as of this date, January 3, 2024, the Host City Contract of the XX Pan American Games of the year 2027, dated August 27, 2021, (the “Host City Contract”) whose withdrawal and termination conforms to the

terms and provisions of the Host City Contract, in particular article 76 of the

himself,” said Panam Sports.

The entity gave the country 90 days to pay the outstanding $8 million. They would be paid in two installments: 4 million had to be paid before December 30 and the other 4 before January 30, in order to guarantee that the country can hold the Games, taking into account that Asunción, Paraguay, were also applicants.

However, the first payment could not be made, so this Wednesday Panam Sport made the drastic decision.

The impact of losing the venue of the Pan American Games in Barranquilla In the last games in Santiago, Chile, they earned 900 million dollars, according to estimates.

Lifeguard for the Games

In the midst of the controversy, the Government of Gustavo Petro announced this Saturday that he hopes that personalities like Shakira, Sofía Vergara or Luis Díaz Help save the Games venue.

This was stated this Saturday by the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velascowho assured that in the search for solutions the most influential people in the Caribbean will be asked to give the Government a hand.

“We will have to carry out a diplomatic action, a work action, in which hopefully many key people from our country, important Caribbeans, such as Shakira herself, Edgar Rentería, sporting glories, Luis Díaz, Sofía Vergara“Everyone who believes that they can have an important voice at a global level that is heard because they are known, and of course the president and his entire Government will move to recover the headquarters of these Games because it is an important thing,” Velasco assured. The W Radio.

He added that the president is using his international influences to rescue the headquarters.

“The President has spoken with his international contacts and the Government is moving and what is important now for us, more than looking for those responsible, is to look for solutions.”

Petro's letter

Sports scenarios for the 2027 Pan American Games. Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

President Gustavo Petro sent a letter to the Executive Committee of Panam Sports to express his desire to organize the Pan American Games.

“A few days ago, we were warned in the statement from the Panam Sports executive committee that Colombia's right to host the 2027 Pan American and Parapan American Games was being withdrawn. As president of the Republic and head of the administration, I address to you to express our will and commitment to overcome any obstacle that has given rise to the decision,” the president said in his letter.

President Petro affirmed that Colombia is up to the task of “organizing and hosting the great continental sports festival of 2027 and the progress in that regard speaks for itself.” According to the president, it is not only an issue of economics but also giving “the new generations of the Caribbean the ideal settings for their training as professional athletes.”

The President highlighted in this sense that it would be the second time that Colombia hosts games of this type. According to Petro, this is the opportunity to “give our athletes all our support in the largest multidisciplinary sporting event on the continent and teach the people of America how sports are experienced in Colombia.”

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

More sports news