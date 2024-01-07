The very serious mistake of the Minister of Sports, Astrid Rodriguezcommitted whether due to negligence or incompetence or lack of management, and which generated the loss of the organization of the 2027 Pan American Gamesexploded in the face of the National Government.

The “unwavering withdrawal” of the headquarters assigned to Barranquilla by Panam Sport, the Pan-American sports organization, by not receiving the first payment of rights on December 30, caused a reaction of astonishment and disapproval from the sports country and the majority of the political nation, including even some pro-government sectors.

In this context, EL TIEMPO confirmed yesterday with high sources of the Narino Palace that President Gustavo Petro called for a summit this Tuesday first thing in the morning (8 am) to create a commission to travel to Mexico and meet with the president of that country, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in search of his continental influence so that Panam Sports maintains the headquarters of the Games.

“Although we know that the president of Panam Sports is Chilean (Neven Ilic) and that we have a great friendship with the president of that country, Gabriel Boric, we also know the weight of Amlo (López Obrador). The objective of the meeting is to create the commission that travels to Mexico to seek the return of the headquarters,” a high-ranking Palace source told this newspaper.

Ciro Solanothe president of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), told EL TIEMPO that this Tuesday's summit will be attended by the Chancellery, the Ministry of Sports, the Mayor's Office of Barranquilla, the Government of Atlántico and the COC.

“The Government is determined to hold the Games. Colombia has secured the money for 2024 and they are going to secure the resources in Conpes until 2027. We are going to go all out so that we are given the headquarters again in the February assembly. We know that at Panam Sports they are closed to the band due to previous non-compliance, but we are going to present a proposal to return the Games to Barranquilla,” Solano said.

Several details: today the 2027 Pan American Games do not have a headquarters and Panama Sports Last Friday, it sent communications to Olympic committees in the region asking them to apply to reassign the venue at an assembly in February.

In that sense, Colombia will compete again to have the headquarters, which the National Government insists is in several sub-headquarters on the Caribbean coast, not just in Barranquilla. Thus, it will be started from 'minus zero' for repeated non-payments between July 2022 and December 30, 2023.

I confirmed with COC sources that the communication from Panam Sports with the reopening of the selection process was sent before the letter that the president Gustavo Petro He wrote to Panam Sports asking to keep the headquarters.

I also confirmed that the COC fired its international lobbying weapon last week: the former minister and former ambassador to the United States. Luis Alberto Morenoalso former president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which is a member of the International Olympic Committee.

In white money, it is not at all easy for Barranquilla and Colombia to be chosen as headquarters again with a new nomination, but that is the only thing that can be done now, after the very serious mistake of the Minister of Sports that generated the “retirement indeclinable” of the headquarters.

