Sports scenarios for the 2027 Pan American Games.
Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo
The country's offensive continues to try to reverse Panam Sports' decision.
Colombia continues with its offensive to try to Panama Sports return to the country the headquarters of the Pan American Games 2027.
The venue was lost due to non-compliance with the payments agreed for the organization of the sporting event.
The National Government called a special summit that will meet first thing this Tuesday to try to get Panam Sports to return its headquarters to the country.
The order to Panam Sports
Meanwhile, several sports confederations signed a letter asking Panam Sports to reconsider its decision.
The presidents of the Pan American confederations of archery, water skiing, skating, squash and athleticsas continental leaders and in their capacity as Colombians, requested the Executive Committee of Panam Sports, headed by its president Neven Ilic, to allow Colombia and Barranquilla to organize the 2027 Pan American and Parapan American Games.
“We want to respectfully ask you to reconsider the decision, now with the official announcement by those who must make the disbursements, that the money is ready to be transferred when Panam Sports deems it so and the path to Barranquilla 2027 can be resumed,” says the letter.
“We understand that it is a complex decision, that trust is a value that collapses easily and is recovered slowly and with difficulty, but we ask you to take into account the clamor of an entire country that does not want to see its dream cut short, due to a procedural error. that, we are sure, Mr. President, we have time to rebuild,” the letter concludes.
SPORTS
