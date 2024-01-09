You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
AUTOPLAY
Enter text here
This Tuesday there was an emergency meeting to try to save the headquarters.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A F
The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petroannounced this Tuesday that he will travel to Chile to meet with the head of the entity that organizes the Pan American Games and try to recover the 2027 venue for the city of Barranquilla.
“I myself am going to go to the Republic of Chile (…) to speak directly with the president of the Executive Committee (of Panam Sports), Mr. Neven Ilic Álvarez, and with the Olympic Committee of that nation,” the president reported. leftist, without specifying the date.
Last Wednesday, the Chilean Ilic, who resides in Santiago, informed Colombia that Panam Sports took away the 2027 Pan American Games venue from Barranquilla due to “non-compliance” by the government. The Ministry of Sports was supposed to allocate four million dollars to that organization before December 31, but that did not happen.
Petro assured that the lack was due to “fears” of some officials in charge of transferring money and ignorance of some “procedures.”
Although his interest in holding the Games was in doubt, Petro assured that recovering the venue is a priority for his government. He also asked the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alvaro Leyvatalk about this matter with “presidents”, “chancellors” and Olympic committees of the 41 member countries of Panam Sports.
Leyva must “enlist a majority in the Executive Committee of Panama Sports (as well as) the possible organization of an extraordinary assembly” with “the purpose of rescuing the Pan American Games in Barranquilla,” Petro anticipated.
“The national government, unlike some (press) articles that have appeared there, has always been supporting the Pan American Games.”
AFP
More sports news
A F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pan #American #Games #conclusions #route #follow #summit #Bogotá
Leave a Reply