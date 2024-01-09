The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petroannounced this Tuesday that he will travel to Chile to meet with the head of the entity that organizes the Pan American Games and try to recover the 2027 venue for the city of Barranquilla.

“I myself am going to go to the Republic of Chile (…) to speak directly with the president of the Executive Committee (of Panam Sports), Mr. Neven Ilic Álvarez, and with the Olympic Committee of that nation,” the president reported. leftist, without specifying the date.

Last Wednesday, the Chilean Ilic, who resides in Santiago, informed Colombia that Panam Sports took away the 2027 Pan American Games venue from Barranquilla due to “non-compliance” by the government. The Ministry of Sports was supposed to allocate four million dollars to that organization before December 31, but that did not happen.

Petro assured that the lack was due to “fears” of some officials in charge of transferring money and ignorance of some “procedures.”

Although his interest in holding the Games was in doubt, Petro assured that recovering the venue is a priority for his government. He also asked the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alvaro Leyvatalk about this matter with “presidents”, “chancellors” and Olympic committees of the 41 member countries of Panam Sports.

Leyva must “enlist a majority in the Executive Committee of Panama Sports (as well as) the possible organization of an extraordinary assembly” with “the purpose of rescuing the Pan American Games in Barranquilla,” Petro anticipated.

“The national government, unlike some (press) articles that have appeared there, has always been supporting the Pan American Games.”

