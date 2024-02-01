The 2027 Pan American Games They would not be held definitively in Colombia, since the only light of hope that there was to recover the headquarters was extinguished.

(You may be interested: Did the Government give up the possibility of recovering the Pan American Games?)

Panam Sports, organizer of the Games, notified this Thursday, February 1, on its official website that the candidate venues are only Lima (Peru) and Asunción (Paraguay). However, minutes later the page crashed and the information no longer appears.

Defeat of Colombia

Astris Rodríguez, Minister of Sports

The straw that broke the camel's back was a trill from the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petroin response to a statement from a media outlet.

EL TIEMPO published the letter sent by Panam Sports to Petro in which it explained the reasons why the decision was made to remove the venue from Barranquilla for the fairs.

“After all the non-compliance with the host city contract and the extensions granted, the Executive Committee of Panam Sports in a session on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 decided to withdraw the headquarters to Barranquilla, Colombia,” says the letter known by this diary.

After the letter was revealed, President Petro reacted ironically with a message on his X account. “As far as I know, January 30 has not arrived. We are at 21“wrote the president, referring to the second agreed deadline.

Logo of Panam Sports and Gustavo Petro.

Ciro Solanopresident of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) said that this message was “surprising and inappropriate.”

“I was surprised by the president's response, inappropriate and I honestly did not understand why. The channels that Panam Sports has today are through the Colombian Olympic Committee and that “little light” was there,” Solano told W.

President Gustavo Petro at a press conference on the Pan American Games.

EL TIEMPO learned that this response was very hard for Panam Sports, whose reaction was immediate.

“They tell me that Colombia wants the headquarters, that the entire country is with the same slogan and that every effort will be made to recover the headquarters, but that message from President Petro was not the best,” the source informed EL TIEMPO.

Likewise, this newspaper confirmed that the meeting that President Petro announced in his speech on January 9 with Ilic was never carried out, since there was no formal request either.

That day in which he confirmed that Colombia would make an advance in search of returning the venue of the Games, Petro indicated that he would take advantage of the trip to Davos, Switzerland, to attend a new edition of the summit of the World Economic Forum to, on his return, meet in Chile with Ilic and the president of that country, Gabriel Boric.

However, as it turned out, Panam Sports did know about the president's proposal, but they never received a formal request.

Sources of the Narino Palace They also did not provide information about the date of the meeting in Chile after their trip to Davos and the subsequent meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

SPORTS

More sports news