Colombia culminates in Santiago de Chile its 19th participation in the history of the Pan American Games and the performance calls for reflection and analysis.

The delegation arrived with the expectation of surpassing the 27 gold medals in Lima, Peru, but that was not the case. The difference between silver and bronze was not much either.

In 2019, 27 golds, 24 silvers and 31 bronzes were won and in Santiago, when more medals won in skating were expected, their haul was 23 gold medals, 31 silver and 31 bronze and seven Olympic places.

Sports such as weightlifting, cycling and squash responded. The first achieved titles with Yenny Álvarez (59 kg), Jhonatan Rivas (- 102 kg) and Rafael Cerro (+102 kg), expected results.

Cycling showed its face again. Altogether he won six gold medals, up from four four years ago. Mariana Pajón won the BMX, Wálter Vargas was first in the individual time trial, Kevin Quintero won the keirin, Lina Hernández and Lina Rojas won gold in the madison.

The great star of cycling and the delegation was Martha Bayona, who achieved first places in the keirin and speed, something that gives him confidence for what is to come at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Athletics delivered. Four years ago three golds were obtained, the same number this time with the triumphs of Flor Ruiz (javelin), Natalia Linares and Arnovis Dalmero (long jump).

Arnovis de Jesús Dalmero achieves Colombia’s 15th medal in the Pan American Games. Photo: Panamerican Games.

The two gold medals for doubles players in squash stood out. In Lima one was won, but this time the male and female doubles couples took first place. Juan Vargas, Ronald Palomino, Laura Tovar and Lucía Bautista were the successful athletes of a winning sport in Chile.

A representative medal was that of baseball. Never before had the sport of bats and handles won the title of these competitions and this time the final was won against Brazil by a resounding 9-1.

Bronze had only been obtained in the Cali Games in 1971. Of the team sports it was the one with the best results.

Colombia, gold in baseball at the Pan American Games Photo: Colombian Olympic Committee

Boxing had some of lime and others of sand. Four years ago she won gold and this time only Jenny Arias got it. Two silver and three bronze were also obtained.

However, in the accounts it had to be Yuberjen Martínez and Íngrit Valencia will reach the final and fight for the gold, but they could not and, in addition, they postponed their classification to Paris.

Well, there are figures like Angie Valdés (60 kg) and Valeria Arboleda (75 kg), finalists and with a place in the Olympics.

Tennis scored a title: Yuliana Lizarazo and Nicolás Barrientos They won in mixed doubles and it is a good point.

But just as there were sports that stood out, others were left in debt and combat sports stand out, with the exception of boxing. Miguel Angel Trejos was expected to win the gold medal in taekwondo, but he kept the silver, the same thing happened to Andrea Ramírez. Wrestling and karate did not bring gold.

Karate, this time, did not contribute, and neither does wrestling and judo, something that has been traditional in the Pan American Games, sports in which a renewal is expected.

As for the athletes who can win medals in Paris, Anthony Zambrano is in the news again. He was disqualified in the final for lane invasion, as happened in the last World Cup in Budapest, Hungary, and did not achieve the minimum Olympic mark of 45 seconds. It was difficult, the weather didn’t help.

