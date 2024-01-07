Colombia continues to regret the decision it made Panama Sports of taking away the headquarters of the organization of the Pan American Games 2027 for non-compliance with agreed payments.

However, all is not lost and the country is moving forward with a definitive strategy that will allow it to recover the venue of the sporting event.

That is why an extraordinary meeting has been scheduled for this Tuesday, January 9, which will include all the parties involved.

At the meeting there will be National Government, the Foreign Ministry, the Minister of Sports Astrid Rodríguez, the mayor of Barranquilla. the governor and the Colombian Olympic Committee.

The meeting will aim to prepare again the proposal to present again to Panam Sports in order to recover the venue of the 2027 Pan American Games.

This was announced by Ciro Solano, president of the Colombian Olympic Committee, in dialogue with Caracol Radio. He assured that the Government's position is that it is determined to hold the Games.

“At Panam Sports they are closed to the band but we are going to present a proposal to return the Games to Barranquilla,” said the leader.

And he added: “We are not going to show the cards, but what we can say is that several countries continue with the idea of ​​supporting Colombia.”

It was known that Luis Alberto Moreno, member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who was Minister of Economic Development and former president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), is one of the people who will help the cause.

Hope is minimal, but the Colombian leadership is determined that the country, Barranquilla and the Atlantic coast hold the 2027 Pan American Games.

It doesn't seem easy that with the application they will hand over the headquarters again, but that is the only way left. Credibility was lost and even if the required guarantees are presented, the antecedent is the worst enemy of Colombians.

