The 2027 Pan American Games that they took away from Colombia last Wednesday they continue to be the country's great objective and it is already planned to go in search of recovering the headquarters.

Panam Sports took away the headquarters that was initially granted to Barranquilla for non-compliance with the contract, which determined the payment of 8 million dollars in two installments, the first of 4 million should have been made before December 30, 2023 and was not made, and the second of the same amount had to be canceled before January 30, 2024.

(Video: the spectacular goal that has the world with its mouth open, from another planet!) (Pan American Games: Mindeporte had the money ready and did not transfer it, what happened?)

With everything!

The blow was so hard that even the president himselfGustavo Petro, He sent a letter to Panam Sports saying that Colombia had the best intentions of holding the tournament.

“As President of the Republic (…) I am writing to you to express our will and commitment to overcome any obstacle that has given rise to the announced decision,” Petro wrote in a letter addressed to the head of Panam Sports, the Chilean Neven. Ilic, and his executive committee. The country “is up to the task of organizing and hosting the great continental festival in 2027,” he added.

Photo: See also Vuelta a España 2022: these will be the Colombians in competition Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

Panam Sports, formerly Pan American Sports Organizationowner of the Games, has already opened a call for countries that want to apply to host the Games in 2027, at least that is clear from the letter it sent on Friday to the Panama Olympic Committee.

“Due to the events with the city of Barranquilla and the withdrawal of the host city due to breaches of contract, Panam Sports would like to know if your country is interested in hosting the XX Pan American Games in 2027. If your country wishes to host them, you must notify us in writing before January 31, 2024,” says the letter signed by Neven Ilic, president of Panam Sports.

to the assembly

Colombia's intentions to host are maintained. TIME cHe learned that the leaders are going 'with everything and armed' for the fight in the extraordinary assembly that will be held in the coming months. He would do it as just another candidate and with a bad background, but he will insist.

If the headquarters is not obtained, if it is not returned to the country, the idea is to present itself to the application that Panam Sports already made openly as a candidate again.

Likewise, this medium learned that Luis Alberto Moreno, member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who was Minister of Economic Development and former president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), is one of the people who will help the cause.

Minister Astrid Rodríguez and Mayor Jaime Pumarejo received the Pan-American flag. Photo: Barranquilla Mayor's Press

Moreno collaborates from the outside, since he does not participate in the assembly, but he is one of the people who has shown interest in helping Colombia finally hold the 2027 Games.

Hope is minimal, but the Colombian leadership is determined that the country, Barranquilla and the Atlantic coast hold the 2027 Pan American Games.

(Due to the loss of the Pan American Games, Marbelle hits out at Gustavo Petro)