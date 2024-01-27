The 2027 Pan American Games for Colombia They see themselves further and further away, although in recent days the option of having a glimmer of hope has been raised so that the headquarters can be returned to the country.

Last January 3rd, Neven Ilic, in a letter addressed to Ciro Solano, president of Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), decision to remove the headquarters from the country due to non-compliance with the signed contracts.

harsh sentence

The country had committed to paying eight million dollars, four before December 31, which was not done, and the remaining money before the end of January 2024.

This has precipitated a government mobilization led by the president, Gustavo Petro, with the chancellor, Alvaro Leyvain the lead, but that stopped.

Solano warned that Ilic himself, president of Panam Sports, He told him that it was better that this advanced policy be canceled because he did not want government interference.

In Colombia the issue continues and we are waiting for the country's leaders to be heard in an extraordinary assembly to try to save the headquarters, something that seems very unlikely.

Jose Luis Echeverry He is a sports leader Cauca's Valley, member of the COC and that all his life he has been aware of event organizations and has even been head of mission of Colombian delegations.

Nothing to do?

Echeverry referred to the issue and his statements warn that the situation is not easy at all.

“To be honest, I consider the issue today to be very complex. Our representative before the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Luis Alberto Moreno, who is also the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), He was in South Korea this week where the IOC met, trying to speak with Neven Ilic, president of Panam Sports, to see if it is possible to redirect the possibility of saving the headquarters for Barranquilla,” Echeverry told El País de Cali.

And he added: “I believe that the only way to recover the headquarters is to have a dialogue with all sectors and try to ensure that at that February assembly they can grant it to us directly. Colombia, much less Barranquilla, they can re-apply as candidates to host the games. “It is a dramatic situation because the resources were there and were not processed in time.”

For the leader, the hardest thing is that the Colombian government lost all credibility with Panam Sports, which makes it much more difficult to convince the entity that Colombia continues to be an option to hold the tournament.

Panam Sports withdrew Colombia's hosting of the 2027 Pan American Games.

“The saddest thing is that all credibility was lost from Panam Sports and Neven Ilic told us, that they no longer believe in this government. Remember that this began when President Petro was invited to receive the Panam Sports flag at the closing of the Santiago Pan American Games and he did not attend. There are already several things that have come together and that is why there is no longer credibility,” he said.

And he stated: “We have to wait until the Panam Sports assembly is called in February; But there is another concern and that is that the current Minister of Sports is facing a possible motion of censure by the Congress of the Republic. We do not know if she is thinking of resigning or if President Petro is going to remove her from office. That would imply the arrival of another person who we do not know if he knows about the sport. “They have to be people who know the dynamics of the public sector.”

