Everything indicates that the hope that Colombiabeing given the option of organizing the 2027 Pan American Games again is fading more and more, since a letter has become known in which Panama Sports offers the headquarters of the jousts to Panama.

Last Wednesday, and after Colombia breached the contract signed in October 2020 in Santiago de Chile, Panam Sports withdrew the venue for the Games that was awarded. to Barranquilla.

The call

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombiasent a letter to Panam Sports in which he states that the country is ready to hold the tournament.

However, hours before that event, Panam Sports sent a communication to the Panama Olympic Committee, in which he offered him the headquarters of the jousts.

“Due to the events with the city of Barranquilla and the withdrawal of the host city due to breaches of contract, Panam Sports would like to know if your country is interested in hosting the XX Pan American Games in 2027. If your country wishes to host them, you must notify us in writing before January 31, 2024,” says the letter signed by Neven Ilic, president of Panam Sports.

Letter sent to the Panama Olympic Committee by Panam Sports.

And he adds: “As established in our Statutes in articles 26.13.1, the documentation that is required to be presented to the Executive Committee of Sports of Panama is the following: A letter of intent from the NOC that approves the candidacy of the requesting city to request the organization of the Pan American Games. A letter signed by the highest government authority of the applicant city that undertakes to respect the Sports Constitution of Panama, the Regulations of the Pan American Games and the Guidelines of the Candidate City. A letter signed by the highest authority of the Regional Government, the State or the Province in which the Applicant City for the Games is located, committing to respect the Sports Constitution of Panama, the Regulations of the Pan American Games and any agreement entered into by Panam Sports with the Applicant City and/or the Organizing Committee, including, but not limited to, the Host City Contract.”

And further: “A letter signed by the highest government authority of the country in which the applicant city is located in which the Government guarantees the financing of all costs related to the project of the XX Pan American Games of 2027, together with the respect of the Panama Sports Constitution, the regulations of the Pan American Games and any agreement entered into by Panam Sports with the applicant city and/or the Organizing Committee, including, without limitation, the Host City Contract. The Charter will include a strong and legally binding guarantee, or will be accompanied by a legally binding instrument that guarantees access to the country for athletes, sports leaders, officials, judges, media representatives and other participants during the Pan American Games duly accredited by nomination by their respective National Olympic Committees, or by the Pan American Sports Confederation and/or the relevant International Federation, or by the Executive Board.”

The above concludes that Panam Sports opens a new call for member countries to apply to obtain the headquarters.

It is already known that Mexico and Brazil, like Asunción, have had the firm intention of requesting the venue of the fairs.

