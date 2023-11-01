You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
A delegation visited the city's sports venues.
EL TIEMPO and Mayor’s Press
A delegation visited the city’s sports venues.
Neven Ilic, head of the entity, spoke with EL TIEMPO.
Panamerican games of Barranquilla 2027 are still standing. Panam Sports confirmed that the main idea is for them to be held there as stated in the contract.
The entity gave him 90 more days to pay the outstanding $8 million. Four will be canceled before December 30 and the other four before January 30. Neven Ilic is the president of Panam Sports, and spoke with EL TIEMPO about the subject. The leader trusts that the deadlines will be met.
What do you analyze about the agreement reached with Barranquilla 2027?
To put things in their correct context, the Ministry of Sports, the Colombian Olympic Committee and the mayor of Barranquilla requested a period of 90 days to meet the requirements that had not been met. I am confident that this will be fulfilled and the Games will be a reality.
What happens if this new deadline is not met?
They were very clear, they assured that they were going to meet the deadline and we believe them.
Have you analyzed the proposal to hold the fairs in several cities?
We have not made it. The contract remains as established with the idea of carrying them out in Barranquilla.
And is there the option?
We have no problem sitting down and discussing the multi-venue option. It’s a matter of analyzing it well, but for now we continue as we are.
Have you spoken with President Gustavo Petro?
We sent him a formal letter so that he could receive the flag at the closing of Santiago, but they have not communicated anything. We only received the letter that the message was received, nothing more.
Is President Petro attending confirming that Colombia will host the Pan American Games?
It is important, but it is also important that Barranquilla receives the flag as the next venue for the Pan American Games. I understand they are preparing a special presentation…
LISANDRO RENGIFO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
@LisandroAbel
