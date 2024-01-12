Colombia is embarked on a crusade, little seen before in terms of national unity, to recover the headquarters of the 2027 Pan American Gamesof which Barranquilla, the main city of its Caribbean region, was stripped for not complying with the payments agreed with the organization.

This agreement was signed in 2021 and on November 5, at the closing of the

Santiago Pan American Games, Barranquilla She took out her carnival costumes to receive with the joy that characterizes her the flag of the Panam Sports Organization, who has the rights to the Games.

All of this has meant that from the moment people have looked for who was at fault for not transferring the money.

In an official document that Minhacienda sent the Attorney General's Office It is claimed that Mindeporte never requested the resources intended to pay for the Pan American Games, according to information from TIME.

It was learned in the last few hours that Mindeporte responded to a questionnaire to the attorney Claudia Patricia Hernandezdelegate for the public function, in which they warn that they requested the resources to pay the money required by Panam Sports.

They say that the management was carried out on November 9, but that when it came to looking at the response on the 22nd of the same month, only investment resources for 80 billion were approved and for December.

Mindeporte affirms that only until January 5 did the Ministry transfer the 35 billion for the Pan American Games.

However, they have another opinion in the Ministry of Finance, in which they deny that Mindeporte has carried out said management.

In a letter signed by Johanna Eunice Murcia Gutiérrez, Director of Public Credit and National Treasury (E), It is noted that said entity has no record of the request for resources by Mindeporte.

“By virtue of the information presented, this Directorate has no registration or specific request in the SIIF by the Ministry of Sports, within which resources are requested to meet obligations related to the Pan American Games,” the communication warns.

And he adds: “Now, regarding the request presented at the meeting held today, January 9, 2024, related to the concepts paid by the Ministry of Sports from the assigned PAC, we allow ourselves to indicate that we are carrying out the collection of the requested information, which will be sent no later than January 10, 20242.

