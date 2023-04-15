Pan American Games 2027, in suspense; Peter has the last word

On August 28, 2021 it was officially announced to Barranquilla as headquarters of the Pan American Games 2027but the subject is very bogged down.

The economic crisis that the country is experiencing and the financial restrictions of the government led by Gustavo Petro they have in suspense the realization of this contest, agreed to be held between October 22 and November 7 of that year.

The realization of the Games is not so clear. Barranquilla applied, after the success of the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games.

The problem, the money



Irene Rodríguez, the Minister of Sport, He touched on this critical topic and warned that enormous efforts are being made to comply with this area.

“We have had a meeting and we said that we will look carefully at the budget. We will determine this fundamental issue and we are working on it”, indicated the Minister.

And he added: “The President is interested, but the budget is the subject to touch on. In addition, we have also analyzed the infrastructure. It is necessary to see which scenarios will be built and which will have to undergo spare parts”.

Rodríguez was emphatic in affirming that it will continue under the parameters and that its implementation will be analyzed step by step, but that everything remains in the hands of Petro.

Official illustration of the project in the Miramar neighborhood. Photo: Barranquilla City Hall Press

“We don’t have a deadline and I only await results from the meetings. We made an adjusted schedule for the jousts, but President Petro is the one who makes the decision to hold the Games”, the Minister stated.

