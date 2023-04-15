Sunday, April 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pan American Games 2027, in suspense; Peter has the last word

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Pan American Games 2027, in suspense; Peter has the last word


close

Panamerican Games

Barranquilla, made official as the venue for the Pan American Games.

Barranquilla, made official as the venue for the Pan American Games.

The financing of the Barranquilla jousts, the big problem.

On August 28, 2021 it was officially announced to Barranquilla as headquarters of the Pan American Games 2027but the subject is very bogged down.

The economic crisis that the country is experiencing and the financial restrictions of the government led by Gustavo Petro they have in suspense the realization of this contest, agreed to be held between October 22 and November 7 of that year.

See also  Shooting in Miami while recording a music clip, there were at least 10 injured

(Clara Chía would not be saved: Shakira’s unexpected reaction “damages Piqué’s plans”)
(Shakira returned to the charge against Piqué for a “xenophobic and racist” message, video)

The realization of the Games is not so clear. Barranquilla applied, after the success of the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games.

The problem, the money


Irene Rodríguez, the Minister of Sport, He touched on this critical topic and warned that enormous efforts are being made to comply with this area.

“We have had a meeting and we said that we will look carefully at the budget. We will determine this fundamental issue and we are working on it”, indicated the Minister.

And he added: “The President is interested, but the budget is the subject to touch on. In addition, we have also analyzed the infrastructure. It is necessary to see which scenarios will be built and which will have to undergo spare parts”.

Rodríguez was emphatic in affirming that it will continue under the parameters and that its implementation will be analyzed step by step, but that everything remains in the hands of Petro.

Official illustration of the project in the Miramar neighborhood.

Photo:

Barranquilla City Hall Press

“We don’t have a deadline and I only await results from the meetings. We made an adjusted schedule for the jousts, but President Petro is the one who makes the decision to hold the Games”, the Minister stated.

See also  Chivas beats Atlas by the minimum at the Jalisco Stadium and wins the Clásico Tapatío

(Alianza Petrolera left Once Caldas and Deportivo Cali on alert in the relegation)
(Nairo Quintana: Is a door open for you in Europe?)

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Pan #American #Games #suspense #Peter #word

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Discrimination | Dakota Robin’s dramatic past shows how fatal consequences discrimination can have

Discrimination | Dakota Robin's dramatic past shows how fatal consequences discrimination can have

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result