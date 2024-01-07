You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
The head of state called on the members of his cabinet.
Presidency of the Republic / EFE
The head of state called on the members of his cabinet.
Colombian commission will travel to Mexico.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Colombia will work to ensure that Panamerican Games of 2027 will be held in the country after losing the headquarters last Wednesday for failing to comply with the contract signed with Panama Sports.
TIME knew from high sources of the Narino Palace that the idea is to form a commission to travel Mexico to seek more support.
(Luis Díaz, sensational: see his spectacular goal in Liverpool's long-suffering victory)
(Pan American Games 2027: the only alternative that Colombia has to hold the Games)
The source indicated that the reason for going to that country is because its presidentAndrés Manuel López Obrador, It can help the country recover its headquarters.
There is hope
An extraordinary meeting has been scheduled for this Tuesday, January 9, which will include all the parties involved.
The National Government, the Foreign Ministry, the Minister of Sports Astrid Rodríguez, the mayor of Barranquilla. the governor and the Colombian Olympic Committee.
The meeting will aim to prepare again the proposal to present again to Panam Sports in order to recover the headquarters of the 2027 Pan American Games and will be at 8 in the morning at the Casa de Nariño.
This is how he made it known Ciro Solano, president of the Colombian Olympic Committee, in dialogue with EL TIEMPO. He assured that the Government's position is that it is determined to hold the Games.
“At Panam Sports they are closed to the band but we are going to present a proposal to return the Games to Barranquilla,” said the leader.
And he added: “We are not going to show the cards, but what we can say is that several countries continue with the idea of supporting Colombia.”
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pan #American #Games #Gustavo #Petro #seeks #support #López #Obrador #recover #venue
Leave a Reply